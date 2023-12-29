Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.82.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,009 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.9 %

APO stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.44. 830,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,538,983. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.03. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

