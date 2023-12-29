Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Down 41.8% in December

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,675,100 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the November 30th total of 2,877,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 310.2 days.

Shares of EMBVF remained flat at $10.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.72. Arca Continental has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $11.09.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

