Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCH. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ARCH traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.94. 132,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,909. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $175.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.17 and its 200 day moving average is $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 58.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $875,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $875,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,932.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,862 in the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arch Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

