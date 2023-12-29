Ariana Resources (LON:AAU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Shares of Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.41 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Ariana Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,078,615 shares.

Ariana Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £25.88 million, a PE ratio of 335.00 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.41.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, uranium, zinc, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

