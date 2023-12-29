Astrafer Trading Down 2.3% This Week (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001331 BTC on major exchanges. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $87.63 million and $24,141.50 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Token Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,653,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.57494535 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $35,448.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

