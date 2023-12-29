Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,965,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,562,740.83.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $1,467,145.23.

On Monday, October 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total transaction of $1,461,788.58.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $1,485,028.20.

On Friday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $1,553,593.32.

TEAM stock traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.86. 855,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,781. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $116.40 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

