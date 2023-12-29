Atwood & Palmer Inc. Acquires 822 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Hologic comprises 2.1% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $23,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Hologic by 98,061.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hologic by 80.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,900,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 506.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,711,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.33. The company had a trading volume of 586,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,133. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.47. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on HOLX

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.