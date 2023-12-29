Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 690 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Palantir Technologies worth $19,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,568,940,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. HSBC began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $350,838.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 989,677 shares of company stock worth $19,328,329 over the last three months. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The stock had a trading volume of 31,934,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,082,734. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.