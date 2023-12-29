Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,320 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.6% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.01. 317,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $371.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.00. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $413.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.27.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

