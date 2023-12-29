Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $11,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 193.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1,552.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $34.31. The company had a trading volume of 82,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,434. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.99 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.