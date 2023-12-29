Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 500 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in DexCom by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on DexCom from $154.00 to $131.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $77,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,734,699.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,021 shares of company stock worth $1,401,145 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

