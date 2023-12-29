Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $75,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 96.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,813 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter.

BSCN remained flat at $21.19 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $21.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

