Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,913,000 after buying an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $37.61. 169,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,739. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $51.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

