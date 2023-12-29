Atwood & Palmer Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,405 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 879.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 148,564 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $15,239,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 246,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 61,282 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,474,000 after acquiring an additional 52,464 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JMBS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $45.91. 233,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,022. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $47.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.44.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

