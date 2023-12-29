Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IJS stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.07. 227,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,959. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its 200-day moving average is $93.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

