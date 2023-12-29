Avara Management Ltd Sells 41,729 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

RPRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 34.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

