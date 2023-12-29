Baby Doge Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BabyDoge)

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $226.73 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003030 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000663 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00026163 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000306 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is down -3.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,188,502.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

