Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc Sells 393,125 Shares

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 393,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,620,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 753,001 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $1,694,252.25.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 144,484 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $290,412.84.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $38,464.15.

On Monday, December 4th, Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $383,919.90.

NYSE BKKT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 14,452,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,777. The company has a market cap of $612.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 4.48. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39.

Bakkt ( NYSE:BKKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. Analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 4,335.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 109.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

