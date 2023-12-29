Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the November 30th total of 291,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco de Chile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 681.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCH traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $23.09. 165,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,520. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Banco de Chile has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $647.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.07 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 30.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

BCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco de Chile in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

