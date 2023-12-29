BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BANDAI NAMCO Price Performance
BANDAI NAMCO stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,955. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.74. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1-year low of C$9.06 and a 1-year high of C$12.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on BANDAI NAMCO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
About BANDAI NAMCO
BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.
