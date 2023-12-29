Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.95. 353,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,213. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.06.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

