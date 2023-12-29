Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.02. 511,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,967. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.74. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $160,282.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 467.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,313,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,335,000 after buying an additional 1,082,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,625,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,118,000 after purchasing an additional 909,819 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.3% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,417,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,588,000 after purchasing an additional 694,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,969,000 after purchasing an additional 637,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,585,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

