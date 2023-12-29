Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Trading 1.8% Higher

Bearing Lithium Corp. (CVE:BRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 19,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 87,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
Bearing Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 22.04 and a current ratio of 22.40. The stock has a market cap of C$31.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.28.
Bearing Lithium Company Profile
Bearing Lithium Corp. operates as a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. The company primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. It owns 17.14% in the Maricunga lithium brine project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bearing Lithium
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Celsius stock in actionable zone as big investors ramp up buying
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Microsoft is new cybersecurity titan, challenging big tech rivals
Receive News & Ratings for Bearing Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bearing Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.