Belrium Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Belrium token can now be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002026 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001448 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000889 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Belrium Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

