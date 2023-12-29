BEST (NYSE:BEST) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54. 6,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 35,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

BEST Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39.

Get BEST alerts:

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $305.19 million during the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 311.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BEST

About BEST

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BEST by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BEST by 155.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in BEST in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in BEST by 291.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 92,560 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform, BEST Cloud, enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.