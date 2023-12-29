Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Holdings Cut by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,113,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,906 shares during the period. Bio-Rad Laboratories makes up 3.0% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned about 3.83% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $399,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 138.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $395.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.09. The company had a trading volume of 70,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.78 and a 200-day moving average of $352.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $261.59 and a 52 week high of $509.62.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.50 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at $448,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

