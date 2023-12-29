Bitcoin (BTC) Market Cap Reaches $820.35 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $41,888.12 on exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $820.35 billion and approximately $24.06 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.81 or 0.00610687 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00232037 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00023246 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,584,350 coins. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.