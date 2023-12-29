Bitcoin Diamond Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $19.66 million and $190,251.91 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 505,319.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.93 or 0.00623077 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.06 or 0.00142877 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00026346 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004294 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002309 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.