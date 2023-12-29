Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.19 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00068236 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00050777 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00022803 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000450 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

