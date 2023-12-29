BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the November 30th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 543,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 69,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 23.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

MHN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. 107,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,829. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.08%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

