BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:DMF)

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Stock Performance

DMF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 215,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,669. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $6.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at BNY Mellon Municipal Income

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $55,686.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,088,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,676,836.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 84,568 shares of company stock valued at $532,495. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Municipal Income

About BNY Mellon Municipal Income

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

