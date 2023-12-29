Bobak R. Azamian Sells 8,000 Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $161,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 830,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,743.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.25. The stock had a trading volume of 216,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 310.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

