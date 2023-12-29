Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Update

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brambles Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BXBLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. 23,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. Brambles has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

