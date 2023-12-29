Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Director Gavin Turner Sells 9,191 Shares

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $32,352.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.72. 311,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,137. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $361.17 million, a PE ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brilliant Earth Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.