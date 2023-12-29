Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Major Shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 382,682 Shares

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $853,380.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,404,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,112,333.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $689,851.84.

On Friday, December 22nd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of Brookfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $492,222.20.

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32.

On Friday, December 15th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00.

Brookfield stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. 1,686,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,527,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,337.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.05.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 0.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is -933.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

