Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,916.90

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,916.90 ($24.36) and traded as low as GBX 1,792.50 ($22.78). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,850 ($23.51), with a volume of 7,611 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,855.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,916.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of £320.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,681.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

