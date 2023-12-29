Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,916.90

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,916.90 ($24.36) and traded as low as GBX 1,792.50 ($22.78). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 1,850 ($23.51), with a volume of 7,611 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on BRK
Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Performance
Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brooks Macdonald Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.