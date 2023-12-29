Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Down 60.6% in December

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 60.6% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Calbee Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CLBEY traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting C$5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138. Calbee has a 12 month low of C$4.31 and a 12 month high of C$5.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.75.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

