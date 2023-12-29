Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.70 and last traded at C$15.74. Approximately 395,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 380,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.22.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity at Canada Goose

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$785.74 million, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60.

In other news, Director John Marshal Davison bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$15.13 per share, with a total value of C$151,300.00. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canada Goose

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.