Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Sells $247,182.00 in Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $247,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,896,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $115,077.76.

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96.

NYSE:CANO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. 200,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 133.59%. The business had revenue of $788.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -58 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cano Health by 52.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,558,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after buying an additional 2,258,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,542,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 149,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 35.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,063 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

