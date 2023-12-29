CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.35

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). CAP-XX shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,350,484 shares changing hands.

CAP-XX Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £5.22 million, a P/E ratio of -72.50 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85.

Insider Activity

In other CAP-XX news, insider Steen Feldskov purchased 1,391,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £27,822.46 ($35,352.55). Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

Further Reading

