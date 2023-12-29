Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.93.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CARA

Cara Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CARA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. 1,437,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,558. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.81. Cara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $12.49.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.12% and a negative net margin of 548.95%. Research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.