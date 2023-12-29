Cardano Price Hits $0.60 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001445 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $21.33 billion and approximately $733.50 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,281.26 or 0.05465329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.17 or 0.00096228 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00017992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022279 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00026066 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,484,376,264 coins and its circulating supply is 35,360,672,557 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

