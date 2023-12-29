Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Update

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cartier Silver Trading Up 25.0 %

Cartier Silver stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 72,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,089. Cartier Silver has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.

Cartier Silver Company Profile

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.

