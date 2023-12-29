Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Update

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cartier Silver Trading Up 25.0 %
Cartier Silver stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 72,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,089. Cartier Silver has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.36.
Cartier Silver Company Profile
