Casper (CSPR) Price Reaches $0.0475 on Top Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $554.07 million and $10.09 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,266,053,599 coins and its circulating supply is 11,662,153,514 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,265,033,960 with 11,661,184,075 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.04550006 USD and is down -1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $8,790,460.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

