Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL) Trading 3.4% Higher

Shares of Cassiar Gold Corp. (MRL.V) (CVE:MRL – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75. Approximately 117,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 204,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.
The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.08 million and a PE ratio of -10.42.
Margaux Resources Ltd., a polymetallic exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Kootenay Arc in Southeastern British Columbia in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, and tungsten deposits. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Jackpot/Oxide, Ore Hill, Aspenex, Bayonne, Sheep Creek, Canex, and Old Timer properties located in Salmo, British Columbia.
