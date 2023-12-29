Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $295.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,353. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

