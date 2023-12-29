CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Up 243.3% in December

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 243.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Price Performance

CDHSF stock remained flat at $0.81 during trading on Friday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts ("CDLHT") is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$3.1 billion as at 30 September 2023. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust ("H-REIT"), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust ("HBT"), a business trust.

