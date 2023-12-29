Charles Schwab Trust Co Buys 3,590 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after buying an additional 660,823 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 187.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 24,048 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PDN stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $32.46. 2,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.60. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $32.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.80 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

