Charles Schwab Trust Co Raises Holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.34% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,237,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after acquiring an additional 419,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 92,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter.

SCHJ stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $48.35. 3,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.24. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $48.50.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

