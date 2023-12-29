China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the November 30th total of 1,036,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.
China MeiDong Auto Price Performance
Shares of CMEIF stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82. China MeiDong Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.
About China MeiDong Auto
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China MeiDong Auto
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 mega caps with RSIs that point to big Q1s
Receive News & Ratings for China MeiDong Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China MeiDong Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.