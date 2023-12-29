China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the November 30th total of 1,036,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

China MeiDong Auto Price Performance

Shares of CMEIF stock remained flat at $0.50 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82. China MeiDong Auto has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64.

Get China MeiDong Auto alerts:

About China MeiDong Auto

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

Receive News & Ratings for China MeiDong Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China MeiDong Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.